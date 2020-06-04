District 51 release High School Athletic guidelines

Spring sports on the Western Slope were canceled because of COVID-19. Three months later, District 51 has released Stage 1 guidelines for high school athletics for the summer.

Stage 1 is specifically for strength training & conditioning. This will begin June 8th-June 21. They will have to follow guidelines such as wearing a mask in the weight room. They can have up to 50 people in the same outdoor space but must be divided into groups of 10 or less, each supervised by a coach. Parents and athletes will also have to sign a waiver.

"We’ll just kind of use that time to develop some skills and some fundamentals, get kids back in shape. They have to bring their own water. Every kid has to have their own glove and bat and not share any equipment. We’ll have wipes and hand sanitizer. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction. I’m just excited to be outdoors with my kids on the field again,” says Central High Baseball Head Coach, Chuck Yost.

All gatherings are voluntary and there won’t be any repercussions if players do not attend.

For more details on Stage 1 guidelines, please visit www.d51schools.org

