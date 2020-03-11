District 51 holds parent feedback meeting

District 51 held a parent and community night asking for feedback.

This is all part of a review session.

Parents gave feedback on what they think is strong in the district and what needs improvement when it comes to diverse learners education.

Parents were told to share their experiences and their child's experiences in their schools in a confidential meeting. Media was not allowed inside for privacy reasons.

D51 says this feedback will help the district pin point their strengths and weaknesses going forward.

"We do really believe in District 51 that diversity is an asset and we want to make sure that we can get some outside perspectives. It's a great opportunity to really look at where are we as a system and where we can grow," says Patti Virden with D51.

This is the first time that the district has done this type of session.