Difference between Coronavirus symptoms and cold, flu and allergies

There has been recent talk about COVID-19 symptoms and how they can mimic those of the flu, or other respiratory infections. But, there are some main things to look out for.

Officials with Mesa County Public Health say symptoms for the novel coronavirus include coughing, high temperature but the most distinguishing is shortness of breath.

If you’re feeling fatigued, have a sore throat or a fever, you may have a cold.

And, if you’re sneezing or have itchy eyes, officials say it’s likely allergies.

"And the shortness of breath is really important, because with this disease it's more about a lower respiratory illness than it is about a upper respiratory illness,” says Executive Director Jeff Kuhr.

What health officials say they want people to be cautious of is to not automatically assume they have Coronavirus because of a cough or a runny nose. Instead, they want folks to be aware of the differences between symptoms, and monitor them.

