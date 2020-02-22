Democrats face an important test in Nevada caucuses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The political focus Saturday is on the 200 locations across Nevada that are hosting presidential caucuses.

It's the third contest on the 2020 election calendar as Democrats try to determine which candidate will take on President Donald Trump in November.

Nevada will test the candidates' strength with black and Latino voters for the first time in 2020, after contests in overwhelmingly white Iowa and New Hampshire.

Questions linger about Nevada Democrats' ability to report election results quickly as new concerns surface about foreign interference in the U.S. election. Saturday's caucuses are the first since technical glitches and human errors plagued Iowa's kickoff caucuses. Nevada Democrats have projected confidence in their process but it's not certain full results will be released on the day of the vote.

The state party added to its responsibilities by offering early voting — something Iowa didn't attempt.

Trump is mocking a recent intelligence briefing given to the House intelligence committee about Moscow’s interference in the 2020 race. He’s claiming that House Democrats are saying Russia wants Bernie Sanders to win.

Democratic presidential candidate Sanders said Friday that U.S. officials told him about a month ago that Russia has been trying to help his campaign, just as Russia did on Trump's behalf in 2016.

There actually are conflicting accounts about what the briefers told the House intelligence committee about Russia's intentions. One intelligence official said members were not told in the briefing that Russia was working to aid Trump directly. But advancing Sanders' candidacy could be seen as beneficial to Trump's reelection prospects.

Trump tweeted sarcastically that Nevada Democrats, voting in Saturday's caucuses, need to be careful of "Russia, Russia, Russia."

Questions before the Nevada caucus

The Nevada caucus, the third contest in the Democratic presidential race, is Saturday.

One of the key questions is how well Sanders does. If he wins, he solidifies front-runner status heading into South Carolina next week and, more important, into critical Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

But if something goes wrong, or he only barely pulls out a win, it will intensify questions about whether the self-declared democratic socialist can extend his support beyond his fervent base.

Other key questions are the role of labor, voter turnout, whether the field will thin out and the role of minority voters.

