Delta and Montrose Counties Still Waiting on Variance Requests

Delta and Montrose counties are looking to follow in Mesa County's footsteps with a request to the state to reopen on their own accord.

Delta County hasn't reported any new cases for nine days.

The city sent a variance request to the state's public health department on Monday.

Montrose County has also requested reopening restaurants, gyms, and places of worship with a limited capacity.

"A big holiday weekend is upon us and we were really hoping to get the restaurants open and let them enjoy the holiday weekend where people are off and they're out and about, but but, that hasn't happened,” says Delta County Public Information Officer.

Mesa County submitted a variance for phase two of the reopening-- hoping to get approved for restaurants to open at 50% capacity.

All three counties expect to hear from the state by the end of the week.

