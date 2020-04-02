Delta county stuff the bus event

Delta county residents are coming together to donate much needed supplies to our local nursing homes and first responders during this health crisis. It all starts between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and tomorrow and is taking place at the Delta Wal-Mart and Hotchkiss City Market.

Delta county school district has generously donated the use of school buses. The event is called ' Delta county stuff the bus'. The purpose of the event is to secure hard to come by new and unopened items that people or businesses may have, that they can donate.

Needed items:

Baby formula

N95 masks

Nitrile and vinyl gloves- no latex please

Safety goggles or glasses

Bleach

Isopropyl alcohol

Hydrogen peroxide

New or used clean face shields

Tyvek painter coveralls (not mesh)

Disinfectant spray

Disinfectant sanitizer

Hand sanitizer

Shoe covers

surgical gowns

Delta county is asking citizens to only donate items on the list above.