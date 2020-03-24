Delta County commissioners declare emergency disaster

Delta County Commissioners have declared an Emergency Disaster effective March 23rd, based on the information from the State level, on the suspected trajectory of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

So far, 0 positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county.

In a release, Delta County officials said opening their Emergency Operations Center allows Delta County to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic with a unified command structure, which includes Delta County Administration, Delta County Health Department, and Delta County Memorial Hospital.

“Delta County has been working as if we had already declared an Emergency for the past 10 days; we opened our Emergency Operations Center (EOC) early last week, and have taken the necessary steps to get the right people, processes, and protocols in place for when Delta County receives their first confirmed case of COVID-19,” said Delta County Commissioner Chair Mark Roeber.

Delta County has opened a call center to direct residents to resources.

Calls will be answered from 8 am to 6 pm Monday through Saturday and can be reached at 970-874-2172.

For calls outside of that time frame, please reach out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment for general questions regarding COVID-19 at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911

