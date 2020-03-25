Delta County's Volunteer Coalition is organizing a donation drive, and they are asking for community support.

The Delta County Drive-Thru Donation day will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Bill Heddles Recreation Center in Delta, and at Heritage Hall in Hotchkiss.

Needed Items:

· Baby Formula

· N95 Face Masks

· Nitrile & Vinyl Gloves -- NO latex please

· Safety goggles or glasses

· Bleach

· Isopropyl Alcohol

· Hydrogen Peroxide

· New or Used CLEAN Face Shields

· Tyvek Painter Coveralls

· Disinfectant Spray

· Disinfectant Wipes

· Hand Sanitizer

· Shoe Covers

· Surgical Gowns

Delta County officials say there is a significant shortage of these items, which will go directly to local Delta County Nursing Homes, and First Responders.

“The Delta County Joint Information System has recently launched our COVID-19 Community Response Campaign, Delta County Resilient; the Delta County Drive-Thru Donation Day falls perfectly in line with our initiative. Delta County is nothing if not resilient, and no one comes together better than Delta County does, in a crisis. We are hoping that if there are Automotive Shops, Dentist offices, or Construction Companies that have excess, that they would consider donating them,” said Delta County Public Information Officer, Darnell Place-Wise.

For more information on the Delta County Drive-Thru Donation Day, please contact Delta County Volunteer Coordinator Brian Ayers at 970-874-2082.

