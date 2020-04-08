Delta police arrest two for alleged burglary

On, April 4, 2020 at approximately 3:11 A.M. officers of the Delta Police Department responded to 128 Main Street, Upscale Resale, on a report of a burglary in progress.

Officers arrived at Upscale Resale with a door forced open, the building dark and the power disabled. No one was inside the building when the officers were there.

Through investigation, police identified an SUV and two people were at the building and removed items. A traffic stop was later conducted on a similar vehicle by West 6th and Dodge Street for driving with no lights on. Jewelry, electronics, various tools and more were recovered from within the vehicle.

Michael James Mills, 26, of Grand Junction was arrested and jailed for alleged Second Degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischief, Tampering with a Utility Meter and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Johnathan Brent Blanchette, 28, of Loma was arrested and jailed for alleged Second Degree Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Mischief, Tampering with a Utility Meter, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Drove a Motor Vehicle when License Revoked and Careless Driving.

This incident remains under investigation.