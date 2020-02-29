Death of 7-year-old Colorado boy, stepfather has pleaded gulity

This photo released Thursday, May 30, 2019, by the Denver District Attorney shows Leland Pankey. The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete inside in a Denver storage unit has been charged in the child's death. Denver District Attorney Beth McCann's office says Leland Pankey was charged Thursday with first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased human in Caden McWilliams' death. Pankey, 39, is serving a state prison sentence on unrelated charges. (Denver District Attorney via AP)
Posted: 
Updated: Sat 11:58 AM, Feb 29, 2020

DENVER (AP) - The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete in a Denver storage unit in 2018 has been sentenced to 72 years in prison.

Leland Pankey received the maximum sentence possible on Friday in Caden McWilliams' death.

Pankey pleaded guilty in January to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased body.

Prosecutors dropped a murder charge under the deal, in part because authorities could not specify how the boy died.

The sentencing hearing included a slide show of photos of Caden.

District Attorney Beth McCann says family, classmates and teachers remember him as a caring boy who loved dinosaurs and tinkering.

 
