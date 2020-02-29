Death of 7-year-old Colorado boy, stepfather has pleaded gulity

The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete in a Denver storage unit in 2018 has been sentenced to 72 years in prison.

Leland Pankey received the maximum sentence possible on Friday in Caden McWilliams' death.

Pankey pleaded guilty in January to child abuse resulting in death and tampering with a deceased body.

Prosecutors dropped a murder charge under the deal, in part because authorities could not specify how the boy died.

The sentencing hearing included a slide show of photos of Caden.

District Attorney Beth McCann says family, classmates and teachers remember him as a caring boy who loved dinosaurs and tinkering.

