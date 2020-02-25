Davis running for Mesa County Commissioner

As the election year moves forward, a local business owner has announced he will run for Mesa County Commissioner.

Cody Davis, owner of Chronos Builders will run for the District 1 seat.

Davis says he wants to focus on limiting taxes, and wants to go after projects like expanding the jail.

If elected, he says he would also set long term budgets for project outcomes, and says he'd keep government to a minimum.

"Roads, bridges, health, the sheriff's department, the jail…those are the lanes government should be running in, and they should be really good at it. So my goal is to not grow the scope of government, but to be really good at what government is supposed to be doing," Davis said.

The District 1 seat is currently held by John Justman who is term limited.

The caucus is March 7th, and the Mesa County Assembly is March 21st. Davis will need at least 30% of the votes to get on the ballot for the primary in June.