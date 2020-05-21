Dad rides over 2,000 miles to help son

You can never measure the love a parent has for their child. A father is on a mission to bike over 2,000 miles for his 10-year old son, Beckett, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes just before his 4th birthday.

When the annual Ride to Cure Diabetes event was canceled because of COVID-19, his father, Flint Ogle, decided that if his son can tackle diabetes with perseverance and good humor for 2,200 days, then he can bike 2,200 miles.

"I’m just always impressed with his strength and resilience and grace and the way he handles it. I wanted to honor their strength. He thanked me for it. He said he was happy I was raising money to try to cure diabetes and he was impressed that I can ride 100 miles,“ says Flint.

Flint’s goal is to raise $50,000 dollars for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the world’s largest non-profit supporter of type one diabetes research.

For every dollar Flint raises, a donation will be matched for the Sansum Diabetes Research Institute. Flint has already completed three 100-miles rides. He will bike from Glade Park to the state line on Saturday.

