D51 seeks public input through strategic plan process

School District 51 is building a road map for their future and they want you to be a part of the process. The district is putting together their new strategic plan. They are calling it their “20-20 vision” for 2020.

“We want it to reflect what our staff, what our students and what our community thinks so that it really is our strategic plan that we all own and all have a piece of the action in,” says superintendent, Dr. Diana Sirko.

Parents like Dena Banta Corona want to know what could be in store for her soon to be high schooler:

“[I’m] Wanting to see what the plans are for Junction and see from a parents side if there’s anything that’s pertinent to me in the way that school would run for him,” says Banta Corona.

These meetings are considered special. The last strategic plan was created back in 2012.

“The D51 learning model was a big piece of that, certainly social and emotional learning. We also want to make sure that we continue to build on the success we’ve had with concurrent enrollment and our partnerships with CMU and WCCC where students walk out with those job skills for the future,” says Dr. Sirko.

At these meetings, attendees can jump in on live polling and answer questions that can help guide the process.

“The more the community is involved and the more we put emphasis on this, hopefully we can make some changes for the better for the kids and the community,” says Banta Corona.

D51 is also hosting meetings with staff members and students to receive their input. They will also host two breakfast meetings for local business and government leaders who will weigh in on what they want to see.

If you missed Monday’s meeting, there are three more happening:

Feb. 25 in the Fruita Monument High School Library

March 5 in the Palisade High School Library

March 10 in the Central High School Cafeteria

