D51 one of the most energy efficient districts in the state

School District 51 says they're one of the most energy efficient districts in Colorado, and they're saving a lot of money because of it.

Over the last decade, officials say the district has avoided nearly $15 million dollars in utility expenses.

A big reason for the lower costs comes from their use of solar energy, with solar panels at twelve of their schools. They also cut back on water use.

“So buildings where we can turn the heat down at night, or the cooling down at night, we turn things off when the kids leave, and things back on before school starts,” says School District 51 Eric Nielsen.

Last year alone School District 51 saved nearly 2 million dollars on energy costs.

