D51 monitoring Covid-19, flu is bigger concern

The state currently has no known Covid-19 cases-- but that doesn't mean District 51 isn't taking extra precautions.

Health officials with District 51 are keeping an eye on the situation nationwide, just in case they need to act.

Experts say the virus outbreak from last year was a big learning experience for the district, and they are adjusting accordingly for this virus.

However, officials say the flu is the main concern in Western Colorado schools right now.

"What i know for my day to day job is, we are in the middle of flu season. And so flu is still impacting our kids and staff. Right now, its wise to make plans, but what we are dealing with right now is flu," said D51 Coordinator for Nursing Services, Tanya Marvin.

In addition to Covid-19, the CDC says there are six other common, less severe strains of the virus.

So far confirmed-- nine people have died from the novel strain in the US, all in Washington State.