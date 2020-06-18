D51 facing an $8 million dollar loss in revenue because of COVID-19

D51 says they are facing a more than eight million dollar cut in revenue for their 2020-2021 school year because of COVID-19.

D51 says this equates to about 400 dollars less per student.

The school district received a grant for $3 million dollars from the CARES Act, which will help offset some costs but not all.

They plan on cutting budgets by not replacing folks who leave, letting go of district administrators and support positions, and coming up with an early retirement plan.

"We are trying hard not to add to the unfortunate circumstances that many people in the community are facing, we will like to keep as many people employed as possible,” says Chief Operations Officer Phil Onofio.

Officials say they believe they will also have to make big budget cuts to the following school year, depending on enrollment and negotiations.

