D51 discusses upcoming Fall semester

Still lots of uncertainty surrounding the Fall semester in District 51.

Officials discussed the possibility of getting kids back in classrooms for the upcoming school year.

Superintendent Diana Sirko said there’s a possibility elementary school students could be back in classrooms as normal, if social distancing criteria can be met.

However, a district health official said COVID-19 data this next month will be a big factor in deciding if students go back to schools.

A high school student at the meeting said online learning caused problems that could be avoided if he was back in a classroom.

“A lot of miscommunication, and teachers not understanding what I was saying. Students having issues with submitting their assignments correctly, and stuff like that,” said sophomore student Austin Curfman.

District officials said the C-D-E has given guidelines, which would include symptom checks for everyone in a school, which officials say would be challenging.