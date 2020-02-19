D51 coming up with strategic plan

District 51 is asking people in the community to help them build a strategic plan for education in the valley.

They want people to sit in on a few community meetings and share their input, goals, and what they would like to see happen next for D-51 schools.

A Committee will take all of the input and come up with steps on how to reach those goals, and look at what they need to prioritize.

"A strategic plan is important to have because it's something that helps people know exactly what they want, and how to get there. So, instead of saying aspirationally we'd like to do really well, we can say we'd like to do this thing well, we'd like to do thing well, we'd like to have this kind of test or whatever,” says School District 51 Emily Shockley.

The first meeting will be on Feb. 24 at Grand Junction High School.

