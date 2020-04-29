D51 celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

Parents and teachers have been thrown into unusual circumstances with remote learning.

D51 is promoting a teacher appreciation program to honor educators who have gone above and beyond during this strange time. People can buy a virtual paper doll in honor of a teacher. The virtual paper doll will then be mailed to teachers during the week of May 4. You can also select a message for the teacher of choice that will be written on the paper doll.

“We just thought this would be a wonderful way to honor our teachers and especially this year when they've worked so hard to quickly readapt to online teaching for all of our students,” said D51 foundation executive director Angela Christensen.

The paper dolls are $10 each and can be purchased at D51foundation.org. The money raised will go towards technology for students and professional learning for D51 teachers.