D51 budget cuts won't impact teachers

District 51 says they face budget cuts, and planning for an unorthodox school year this month.

The district has cut nine point four million dollars in spending through the end of June next year.

However, officials say there are no teachers being laid off, and most of the positions being cut are vacant, and simply won’t be filled.

As of now, pending any local or state mandates, the plan is to get kids back to actual classrooms on August 10th.

“The plan is to do that for the majority of our students, and then have some sort of hybrid or remote learning offering for those parents who are not comfortable with sending their kids back yet,” said District Spokesperson Emily Shockley.

D51 says they will go more in depth on the upcoming school year at their board meeting on July 21st.