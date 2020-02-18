Culture building at local schools

Students at Mt. Garfield Middle School and R-5 are practicing healthy relationships.

They're doing what they call "Restorative Practice.”

It's a peer to peer conversation. Teachers say it makes students feel more comfortable when talking about obstacles.

They say it’s an effort to build a better culture in school.

"It's nice to know that there's somebody out there who wants us to succeed in life and that they're pushing us to do that and that they're helping us to get through it easier,” says Eighth Grade Student Diana Shelp.

Restorative Practice has been going on for three years, but this is the first time the two schools partnered together.

