Cult leader has been sentenced to 64 years in jail

Madani Ceus has been sentenced to more than 60 years in prison after two girls were found dead in Norwood.

Ceus will serve two 32-year sentences consecutively.A district judge ruled the cult leader 64 years in prison after mummified remains of two young girls were found in a car on a Norwood farm in 2017.

The Telluride Daily Planet says Ceus originally faced two counts of murder in the deaths of 10-year old Makayla Roberts, and 8-year old Hannah Marshal. In February a Gunnison jury convicted Ceus of two counts of child abuse resulting in death. She was acquitted of murder charges.

The girls' mother, Nashika bramble was sentenced to life in prison last October.

