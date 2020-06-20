Cross Orchards Historic Site and the Fruita Farmer’s Market open today

From trains to horses, Cross Orchards Historic Site and the Fruita Farmer’s Market had a lot to offer on their opening days today...but both had to adapt to public health guidelines.

"The biggest change is some of our buildings are not open, they're just so small that they were a safety concern," says Matt Darling, curator of Cross Orchards Historic Site.

The orchard added signs, arrows and even reconfigured their parking lot.

They partner with farmers and ranchers for the market and are hoping to add a tractor hay ride to the site by the end of the summer.

The April freeze reduced their fall crop of apples, but their summer crop is doing well.

The Fruita Farmer's market moved from the Civic Center to the larger Reed Park and had a one-way walking path shaped like an 'L.'

There was approximately 30 vendors in attendance.

