Crime Stoppers: Computer and credit cards stolen from CMU

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking for information that could help identify a suspect who stole an HP Spectra laptop and credit/debit cards from the CMU Maverick Center.

GJPD officers were told on February 29th that a black HP Spectra laptop with gold writing on it and personal credit cards were taken from a backpack in a closet near the basketball courts at CMU.

The closet was near the concession stand for the basketball courts.

If you know the identity or have any information about the suspect, or suspects involved, call Crime Stoppers at 241-7876.

You can also download the P3tips App on any mobile device.

Information reported to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest can earn you up to $1,000 cash reward and you will remain completely anonymous.