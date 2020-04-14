Couple describes working at St. Mary's and home life during COVID-19

The coronavirus has impacted many people, but that's especially true for one couple that works at St. Mary's.

They talked to us about how they are getting by in the midst of COVID-19.

Dr. Kyle Inman is a hospitalist at St. Mary's medical center and his wife, Cara, is a registered nurse in the intensive care unit there too.

Both of them were on the clock and ended up caring for the first presumptive positive case of the virus that came into the hospital.

Cara says the nurses have to work together, and train other nurses that might not have ICU experience to keep up with the demand.

Usually that type of training takes about 5 to 8 weeks, but now they only get about two days to get it done.

But the Inman's say the virus has impacted their home life as well.

They even have a designated room in their house where they drop their scrubs, and only take one car to work that they disinfect regularly.

"If you're working on specific COVID floors, you change into a separate pair of scrubs, that you then change out of and back into your clean scrubs to go home, but even then we take extra precautions to make sure we wipe down every surface, every name-badge, shoes...we're just much more aware," Cara said.

The Inman’s say St. Mary's has 32 ICU beds which are all isolated rooms, but there is room to expand that if needed.

