Country Jam Canceled, over $10 million impact expected

The biggest country music show in the state, officially canceled.

Country Jam organizers made the decision final today.

Officials in charge of the event say there wasn't any good way to keep fans safe in the midst of this pandemic, and the state's rules against mass gatherings through June was also a factor.

The GJ Chamber of Commerce says a CMU study several years ago showed how much money the festival brought in: around $11 million.

“About 75% of the people that come here for Country Jam are from outside of Mesa County,” said Diane Schwenke, with the GJ Chamber.

“Everyone is guessing what’s going to happen next week, next month…three months from now. No one knows when a vaccine will be available, and we don’t want to put people in a situation where they are uncomfortable,” said Gil Cunningham, President of Neste Live, a joint venture with Live Nation.

All ticket requests must be submitted by May 30th.

Organizers say you can get a full refund or transfer the tickets to next year, starting on May 1st.

