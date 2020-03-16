Coronavirus affecting business at local restaurants

Local restaurants are seeing the effects of COVID-19 as more and more people decide to self-quarantine and stay out of public spaces.

"Last week was downtown restaurant week, so considering that, we were expecting our numbers to be up," says Chef Owner Taco Party Josh Niernberg.

Josh Niernberg, chef owner of Bin 707 and Taco Party says by the end of last week sales were down nearly 30 percent -- this comes after state officials recommended folks practice social distancing in wake of the coronavirus.

And in efforts to keep their staff healthy and the community safe, Bin 707 is changing its hours, and if necessary the restaurant will shift to take-out only.

They're even preparing a food truck and a walk-up window at Taco Party.

"I think we need to keep pushing on, both for the community, to keep some kind normalcy in our lives, but also to be able to take care of our staff that we rely on to be able to do what we do everyday,” Niernberg says.

In other states, officials have closed bars and restaurants completely to the public, something that local restaurants fear could soon be a reality in Grand Junction.

