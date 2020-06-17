Construction crews on schedule for new Fire Station 6

Grand Junction Fire says crews are right on schedule at the new Fire Station 6.

This week, they’ll continue working on masonry and wood framing.

We’re told there are multiple contractors at the site during the day, and electrical work and plumbing are ongoing.

The fire department tells us the new station should look a lot like Station 4 in Orchard Mesa when it’s done, and Stations 6 will have some unique features that keep firefighters’ health in mind.

“What’s different about this station is its going to have some extra cancer prevention design in it. Its going to have a special exhaust system, because of the exhaust from the engines and ambulances has carcinogens in it," said Spokesperson for GJFD, Ellis Thompson-Ellis.

There will be some temporary lane closures the next three weeks on 27 Road near Horizon Park as crews continue to work.

