Connect for Health Colorado is accepting insurance enrollment

If you are currently uninsured because of job loss or a life change event during the COVID-19 pandemic, you still have a couple of days to get coverage.

Connect for Health Colorado will be accepting enrollments until April 30. More than 10,000 people have already enrolled during the special enrollment period. For those losing job-based coverage, they do have the traditional 60-day window as well. Special provisions are also being made for people who may not otherwise qualify for a health care plan or Medicaid.

“Its absolutely been a relief for people to know they have coverage either via the health exchange or Medicaid,” said Hilltop Community’s Christie Higgins. “Just knowing those options are there and a lot of those public assistance programs have changed their income guidelines to allow for more people to get on services now because of the times we're in.”

Certified enrollment experts are taking phone appointments. Just go to connect for healthco.com to sign up.

