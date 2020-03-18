Conceal carry permits and gun sales see recent spike

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is taking precautions to prevent COVID-19 spread.

To limit in person contact they are suspending a number of services, including fingerprinting services and new concealed handgun permit applications, because of needed fingerprinting.

“Fingerprinting requires very close personal contact and right now that is not recommended by Mesa County Public Health,” says Megan Terlecky with Mesa County Sherriff’s Office.

But this will only affect you if you are looking to get a brand new permit.

“If you have a permit, if you already have a permit in process, you are fine. If you already have a concealed handgun permit and you need to renew it, you can still get that process done. If you have a concealed handgun permit and you need to make some changes, we can also take care of that process,” says Terlecky.

Meanwhile there are reports from across the nation that gun sales are spiking. Ammo.com has reported that sales are up nearly 70 percent from Feb. 23 to March 4 over the past 11 days. Local gun shops say it’s no different here.

“I think they are seeing that trend. Even our suppliers that sell firearms, we notice that most things are out of stock right now,” says Red Hawk Rifles manager, Nicholas Hunter.

Even the Sherriff’s Office says they have seen higher numbers of concealed carry permit applications.

“Our typical average of processing new concealed hand gun permits is about 20 per week. This first part of March we’ve seen about double of that,” says Terlecky.

Both officials and local gun shops say they think it’s a result of the current climate.

“With concealed hand gun permits, whenever we have any type of national emergency, we do tend to see a spike in applications,” says Terlecky.

“I think a lot of people don’t necessarily think about it when the sun is shining and there is no crisis going on. But as soon as a crisis happens, we see panic buying and we see people start to panic and act fearful. It kind of causes a ripple effect and now people start thinking about what are they going to do to defend themselves and their families,” says Hunter.

