Community march and teach-in for racial justice

Protests continued in Grand Junction today...marchers gathered for a silent walk from Sherwood Park to Colorado Mesa University.

The march was in solidarity for #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd and the lives lost due to racism in the justice system.

Grand Junction Right and Wrong, Black Lives Matter, Western Slope Mutual Aid, and West Slope Anti-Racist Action hosted the event.

The walk was followed by an educational discussion about allying with the movement, and a rights training.

They say the Grand Junction city council, the Grand Junction Police Department, and CMU have been receptive to the conversations that have gone on around social justice and racism.

The event was met with a more politically diverse group of people than what we've seen in recent weeks.

"To me it means that….we're done talking—it's time for things to actually be done. This protest today was set up to be no signs, no talking, we're a symbol of silence,” says Trevor Herring, march organizer.

590 people were in attendance; including a police officer, and a few local political figures.

