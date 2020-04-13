Colorado’s JBS Beef Packing Plant is temporarily closed

JBS USA has announced the temporary closure of the Greeley beef production facility until April 24, 2020, due to COVID-19.

JBS made the decision after discussions with the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“While beef producers are committed to providing safe and abundant beef for families throughout Colorado, the nation, and the world, our first concern is ensuring the health and safety of Coloradans in stopping the spread of COVID-19. We were saddened to hear of the passing of two workers from the plant and our thoughts are with their families,” stated Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) President Steve Wooten of Kim, Colorado.

The USDA and FDA say that food products are safe. Consumers can be confident that adequate supplies of beef are available in their grocery store of choice.

Gov. Jared Polis provided a statement on the matter.

“Colorado’s beef industry is a critical part of our state’s economy, which is why we continue working closely with the Weld County Public Health Department to ensure the safety of the JBS workers and get the plant open as soon as is safe in order to protect the food supply,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We should all be doing our part and staying home as much as possible, but when we leave the house for essential activities it’s critical that we wear a face mask to protect those around us.”

On April 3, Governor Polis urged all Coloradans to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19 when leaving their homes for critical activities.