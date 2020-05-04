Colorado unemployment virtual town hall meetings

By  | 
Posted:

GRAND JUNCTION,Colo.(KJCT)-- This morning Coloradans can get access to more information on Colorado's unemployment insurance program.

The first virtual townhall is at 9:10 a.m. in English and the second meeting is at 11:30 a.m. in Spanish.

Topics to be covered are gig workers, self-employed, claims filing, returning to work, unemployment benefits, and tips for filing a successful claim plus more.

Registration is not required, however if you want to register and want more information go to WWW.Colorado.gov

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus