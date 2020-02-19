Colorado snowpack

Snowpack totals in our state are looking pretty good.

With the storm systems we have seen move through the last few months, we are staying just slightly above normal for snowpack.

Areas like the central and northern mountains are seeing a lot more precipitation sticking around.

"In the central and the northern part of the state, where we are running about 100% above normal, but in portions of the far western part of the state and the southwestern areas, we are running about 75 to 100 percent of normal." Says Kris Sanders, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Statewide, we are seeing snowpack 111% of normal.