Colorado police accountability bill passes senate

A new police accountability bill is expected to pass by the end of the week.

Senate Bill 217 comes after the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody.

A few of its policies demanding that serious use of force be reported to the attorney general, officers step in when they believe another officer is in the wrong, and that all police and sheriff agencies wear body cams. Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis says he believes the purpose of the bill is to bring the community and law enforcement together.

"The intent of the bill I think is good, some of the specifics of the bill have been in need of change to make sure that they actually are things that could be implemented,” says Mesa County Sheriff Matt Lewis.

"Without us trusting them, and them seeing us as threats it's just going to cause more george floyds and countless other incidents that have happened,” says Concerned Citizen Antonio Clark.

The bill would ban the use of chokeholds, and urge more consequences for officers who use excessive force.

"Very happy that it's finally blowing up, and that the country cares about it, I think we're right for change and reform is on the way,” says Clark.