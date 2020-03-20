Colorado Winefest to continue as scheduled

Major events have been canceled lately due to COVID-19 but the 29th annual Colorado Mountain Winefest is still on track to take place in September. The state's largest and oldest wine festival will take place in Palisade on September 17- September 19. Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) are hopeful COVID-19 will subside over the next six months and allow guests to safely enjoy the festivities.

"Working with our board and committee, we fill really confident that the event will be able to go on as planned. We'll be able to just kind of monitor the event and the world as it stands right now. We'll be able to move forward and let our sponsors know, our ticket holders know. Safety is the top priority for everybody right now. So we'll be in constant communication with everyone involved in the event" says Executive Director, Cassidee Shull.

Tasting rooms are currently closed for on-site consumption but you can still pick up your favorite wine. Wineries are currently offering curbside pickup and local delivery.

Tickets can be purchased at www.ColoradoWinefest.com

For pick-ups: www.winecolorado.org

