‘Colorado Wine Ninjas’ Facebook page gains major traction since its creation

‘Colorado wine ninjas’… it’s the name of a Facebook page that's gained major traction in less than a month since it was created.

What's it all about? Women essentially go around surprising other women with baskets of treats at their doorsteps that usually contain a bottle of wine.

The group is meant to connect women from all walks of life from all over Colorado, and there's quite a few joining from the Grand Valley too.

They now have 30,000 members, and the creator says she started the group to practice random acts of kindness.

“So I think it just, it brings everyone together, there's no line of who you can and can't give to or who can and can't receive,” says creator, Cynthia Wheeler.

Women looking to join the group must be at least 21 years old.



