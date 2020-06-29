Colorado State Primary Election Tomorrow

Tomorrow is Election Day, which means you have until 7 PM that night to drop off your ballot.

It's too late to mail your ballot in, but there are eight polling centers located throughout the valley from the Fruita Civic Center to Clifton Christian Church.

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters says despite a petition circulating to get her fired and a recent scandals questioning her ability to properly count ballots, the elections office is running smoothly.

"Our staff is doing a great job, they are stellar at what they do and our election judges are amazing. Some of them have been with us for a long time and with all the new rules coming down and restrictions and things like that, they're doing such a great job,” says Peters.

They are asking voters to make sure their ballot is fully inserted in the drop box, and not left perched on the lip of the slot.

