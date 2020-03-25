Colorado Senators on stimulus package

Colorado elected officials gave their take on the estimated $2 trillion stimulus package. The package aims to protect the economy from the effects of coronavirus pandemic.

The bill would extend $1,200 to Americans making up to $75,000 a year per adult and $500 per child. It would also create a $500 billion lending program for businesses.

It would also provide $130 billion to hospitals and four months of unemployment insurance. Both Colorado Senators Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet gave their takes on how this will impact the Western Slope.

“We’ve got a lot of great work that we are doing in rural Colorado. We’re expanding our telehealth opportunities for rural residents to be able to see a physician to be able to see a health care provider from their home. That way we can make sure we’re providing the best of care without forcing people onto the roads. We’re helping rural hospitals, we have a significant amount of help for rural hospitals in this legislation that we’re going to pass. And we’re going to make sure that our economy in Western Colorado is strong, we’re working with the ski resorts to make sure that they’re going to be able to reopen and be stronger than ever,” says Gardner.

“Today’s bipartisan agreement is a major step forward to support the American people through this crisis and the extra time taken to get this right resulted in a much better deal for Colorado. We fought hard to include more resources for health care workers and hospitals, a historic expansion of unemployment benefits to support workers, increased support for small businesses, direct cash assistance to help families, and much stronger transparency and accountability of the funding. Our work continues to ensure our families, workers, and business owners on the Western Slope have the support they need during this crisis and beyond,” says Bennet.

