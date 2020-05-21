Colorado National Monument is Beginning to Increase Recreational Access

Starting today the National Monument is increasing access and services for visitors.

They are working closely with local, state, and federal health officials to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and so this will all be done in phases.

Although all hiking trails and Rim Rock drive have been open, starting today the Saddlehorn visitor center, Devils Kitchen trailhead parking and Cold Shivers overlook will open back up to the public.

However facilities that will remain closed are the Saddlehorn campground, Saddlehorn picnic area and Devil’s Kitchen picnic area.

Also if you are planning on going to the Saddlehorn visitor center, the gift shop is only taking credit cards.

Guests have also not paid an entrance fee in a while, but that is changing.

The monument will start charging entrance fees again today.

All visitors can visit recreation.gov to pay for their entrance fee online.

