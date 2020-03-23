Colorado Mesa University encouraging employees to support local restaurants

Colorado Mesa University is hoping to ease COVID-19's effect on local restaurants.

President Foster sent out an email to CMU employee's, Monday morning, encouraging them to eat out and support Grand Junction's restaurants. A portion of the university's Merit Compensation Pool will be used to reimburse every employee up to $150 for dining expenses up to, and including, March 30th.

"The community has been so supportive over the years to our students, and especially the restaurants like Qdoba here. So this is a chance for us to give back to them in their hour of need. It feels really good," said Rick Adleman, Associate Director of the CMU Foundation.

President Foster hopes this will help local eateries who are currently struggling. Right now, restaurants are relying on take-out orders only. Last week, Governor Polis ordered restaurants, state-wide, to close their dining areas for the next 30 days.