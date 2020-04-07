College classes pushed back with Governor's order

We had a viewer reach out to us saying students at WCCC would have to show up for class on campus for classes starting April 13th.

But officials say that’s not the case.

According to the college’s website, most of the classes are purely online, but for some specific “hands on” classes students will work directly with their instructors to know how “in person” requirements will be met, while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The college is a division of CMU, and university officials said today WCCC and all CMU campuses will abide by the Governor’s stay at home extension until April 26th.

Several of WCCC’s courses have been postponed until April 27th.

A list of them can be found here:

https://www.coloradomesa.edu/alerts/covid-19/q-a/wccc.html#WCCC