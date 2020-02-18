Cold case investigation ongoing after DNA results

During the Spring of 2019, investigators with the Mesa County Sheriff's Office were working to identify a man whose remains were found here in Grand Junction.

We've learned they now have DNA results.

Investigators say a man was stabbed and killed back in 1992, when they found his remains near River Road and the Walker Wildlife Area, he didn't have a skull.

At the time, a phone number was found on the victim's swim trunks, leading to the area of Marshing Idaho.

It wasn't until early 2019 that investigators did a missing persons search in a national database, and found the name Jose Alejandro Rodriguez from Nampa Idaho.

The mother of this man was tracked down, and DNA tests proved it was *not* a match for Rodriguez.

"The phone number prefix was from Marshing Idaho, and Mr. Rodriguez went missing from the next town over from Marshing, so in NAMUS, I searched Idaho, and around the same time that our person would have died, he went missing from Idaho, so that's why we thought it might be him," said MCSO Investigator, Peter Burg.

The results from this investigation will be put into a national file, and handled by agencies in Idaho and Monteray California, where Rodriguez was reported missing.

If you have any info on this case, the sheriff’s office asks you call (970) 244-3500 and ask for Investigator Burg.

