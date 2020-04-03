Cold Shivers Overlook is temporarily closed

Colorado National Monument has made changes to their operations to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

The monument staff are closing Cold Shivers Overlook after confirmation of groups meeting for after-hours partying and recent vehicle accidents associated with illegal activity. It will be closed for public safety and resource protection. This overlook does not have trails associated with it.

As of April 3, Colorado National Monument will offer limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection. The following services and operations will continue to be suspended:

- Saddlehorn Visitor Center (CLOSED)

- Saddlehorn Campground (CLOSED)

- Devils Kitchen and Saddlehorn Picnic Areas (CLOSED)

- Cold Shivers Overlook (CLOSED)

Entry fees are waived, as outdoor spaces remain open to the public such as:

- Rim Rock Drive and all overlooks

- All trails are open

The public will be notified when full operations resume. For more information visit www.nps.gov/colm and Facebook www.facebook.com/ColoradoNM

Black Canyon of the Gunnison and Curecanti, are also making changes to slow down the spread of COVID-19. As of April 3, Black Canyon and Curecanti will offer no services outside those that support visitor or resource protection.

Curecanti:

- Blue Mesa, Morrow Point, and Crystal Reservoirs (CLOSED)

- Gunnison River from Riverway to the Lake City Bridge are closed to boating until at least April 30.

- Campgrounds and the Elk Creek Visitor Center as well as all restroom facilities are closed. (CLOSED)

The Gunnison River, and the reservoirs are open for bank fishing. Trails also remain open.

For more information visit, https://covid19.gunnisoncounty.org/

Black Canyon:

- The South Rim Road will remain closed beyond the Visitor Center

- The North Rim road, and all trails on north rim are closed until further notice

- The Inner Canyon and all routes and trails that go into the inner canyon from either rim (CLOSED)

- Restrooms, visitor center, and campgrounds (CLOSED)

Tomichi and Gunnison Point overlooks, as well as the Rim Rock and Oak Flat Trails are open. The South Rim drive may be walked. Bicycles are not permitted. Exercise extreme caution as rescue and emergency resources are very limited.

For more information visit, https://www.montrosecounty.net/957/Corona-Virus-COVID-19

