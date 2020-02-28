Club 20 hosts Winter Policy Committee

Different groups got together to talk about issues that face the Western Slope as part of a panel put on by Club 20.

The two day event went over issues like health care and education, transportation and water.

Club 20 organizes the event twice a year to learn more about different legislative issues.

They then use that information to write a policy position that, they say, represents diverse groups in our area.

"Club 20 was established to give a voice to the Western Slope," says Christian Reece, Executive Director of Club 20. "We are outnumbered when it comes to rural legislators vs. our urban counterparts. Club 20 helps amplify that voice."

