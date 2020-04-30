Clifton Water District begins upgrading water lines

Clifton Water District is taking precaution with their latest summer project changing out old, frequently failing pipes and replacing them with new materials.

The pipe is usually either copper, plastic or polyurethane. Black poly pipes were put in the 1960's and 1970's and over the years, it has not held up. It's costly to repair the pipes and copper lines are much better so this preventative project is meant to replace pipes before they break.

"Part of our program that we are doing now, we've done it for the past three or four years, is a preemptive poly replacement," said David Reinertsen, assistant manager of Clifton Water District. "We go out before there is a leak and we replace that black poly with new copper and new meter pits and new materials. It's an upgrade to our system, it's an upgrade for the customer, and on top of that we are putting in a new meter yoke which has a back flow preventer which prevents them and us from fouling the water system."

There is no cost to the customer for this project. Work will begin Monday near the Clifton Village South subdivision and will run through mid-July.