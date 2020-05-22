Clifton Motor Vehicle office is re-opening

The Clifton motor vehicle office will reopen with the start of Phase 2 that begins Tuesday, May 26.

During Phase 2, the Main Motor Vehicle Office will remain open to the public with the same provisions as Phase 1 with some minor changes. The office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. From 8:00 A.M. to 9:00 A.M., time will be reserved for residents of our vulnerable population.

Customers are encouraged to utilize mail-in, dropbox, phone, kiosk, or online services to renew their tags.

Customers must adhere to social distancing guidelines and are asked of the following:

- Wear a face covering

- Wear gloves

- Do not bring guests – one customer per ticket

Upon direction from the Mesa County Public Health Department, Phase 3 will see the re-opening of the Fruita Office. All social distancing guidelines and services offered in Phase 2 will remain the same.

