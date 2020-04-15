City responds to short term rentals amid Covid-19

City officials are asking owners of short term rentals to follow stay-at-home orders to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

They say they have been getting a lot of phone calls in regards to short-term rentals like airbnb who hosts guests from out of town.

They say if people do continue to host, they encourage them to host “essential “ guests.

The city will be issuing notice to owners to remind them of this.

Airbnb has acquired funding through the CARES act to pay some property owners up to 25% of rental fees for cancellations.

