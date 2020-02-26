City receives grant for advanced water meter system

Grand Junction is getting some free money to upgrade water meters.

The Bureau of Reclamation has selected the city as a recipient for a WaterSMART Water and Energy Efficiency Grant. The city will receive $300,000. This will go towards upgrading over 4,000 manual-read water meters to become automatic-read meters.

Once the new system is in place, the city and customers will have real-time access to their water use data through a customer portal. The portal will also allow the city to spot any unusual water usage that might indicate a water leak.

"Of course in the unfortunate situation where we do have a major water leak or a water break, we'll be able to notify our customers right away," says city utilities director, Randi Kim.

The city expects the whole system to be done by September of 2021.