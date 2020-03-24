City of Montrose moves to Tier 4 response, closes buildings to public

The City of Montrose has escalated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to Tier 4 effective immediately.

Here’s what that means:

• All city buildings will be closed to public access.

• Essential city services including water, sewer, trash/recycling, and law enforcement will continue.

City officials say this is a proactive measure to slow the potential spread, impacts, and damage of COVID-19.

According to Montrose County Public Health, at this time there are two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the City of Montrose.

The National Guard is in Montrose March 24th collecting COVID-19 testing data at the Montrose County Event Center.

100 county residents were carefully selected for testing based on various risk factors, symptoms, and state requirements for data collection.

For a full list of how the Tier 4 response will impact city departments, go here: https://www.cityofmontrose.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1430

